Agona West: Cynthia Morrison survives assassination attempt; NPP Nasara Coordinator allegedly shot

Politics of Monday, 28 October 2024

Cynthia Morrison, an independent parliamentary candidate for the Agona West Constituency in the Central Region, narrowly escaped a reported assassination attempt late yesterday evening in Agona Nyakrom.



The attack occurred around 7:40 p.m. when an unidentified assailant tried to shoot her, but the bullet missed its intended target and struck another individual nearby. This incident unfolded during a period



of power outages, popularly known as dumsor, which heightened the chaotic atmosphere.



Meanwhile, Haruna Rashid, the Nasara Coordinator for the Agona West NPP Constituency, was shot and critically injured during a campaign clash at approximately 9 p.m.



According to Joy News reports, Rashid was traveling with the convoy of Agona West NPP Parliamentary Candidate Chris Arthur when the incident occurred. Three others were also injured in the altercation, which involved supporters from both Arthur’s and Morrison’s camps.



Tensions escalated between the two groups when Arthur's convoy encountered a roadblock allegedly set up by supporters of Morrison. As they attempted to turn away from the blockage, gunfire erupted, resulting in Rashid being struck in the ribs.



Chris Arthur recounted that the conflict intensified when unidentified individuals poured alcohol on their driver, causing him to lose control before the shooting occurred.



Rashid was initially rushed to the Agona Swedru Municipal Hospital but has since been transferred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment due to the severity of his injuries.



Agona West NPP Constituency Chairman Alhaji Jibri Tanko condemned the violence, urging supporters to refrain from intimidation. "We will not allow anyone to intimidate us in this election," he stated firmly.







