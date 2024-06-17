You are here: HomeNews2024 06 17Article 1951442

Agric Minister not willing to back-off from purchase of 60% SSNIT stake in hotels

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, criticized Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong for persisting in buying SSNIT's 60% stake in four hotels, despite constitutional concerns and public outcry, primenewsghana.com reports.


Ablakwa highlighted Labadi Beach Hotel's substantial profits, stating, “Labadi Beach in 2023 recorded a profit of GHS 158m, up from the GHS 77m profit in

