You are here: HomeNews2024 08 09Article 1968266

General News of Friday, 9 August 2024

    

Source: classfmonline.com

Agricultural college graduates issue a two-week ultimatum to gov’t over delayed postings

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Graduates from 2019 to 2024 have yet to be assigned to their roles Graduates from 2019 to 2024 have yet to be assigned to their roles

Approximately 11,000 agricultural college graduates have issued a two-week ultimatum to the government over delays in their postings.

Graduates from 2019 to 2024 have yet to be assigned to their roles, despite numerous assurances.

Spokesperson Stephen Kwakye criticized the government’s failure to fulfill promises and warned against accepting excuses like "no clearance."

He called for the immediate opening of the posting portal and securing financial clearance for their deployment.

Kwakye emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that the government has failed the agricultural college students and needs to act swiftly.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment