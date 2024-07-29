Agriculture will be my priority – Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: GNA

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasized the importance of agriculture for Ghana's development, pledging to prioritize it if elected president.



During a visit to the Sandem-Nab, Paramount Chief of the Builsa Traditional Area, he outlined plans to establish District Agricultural Mechanization centres to provide affordable equipment to farmers, adopt best practices from countries like Brazil and China, and shift from chemical fertilizers to lime for soil fertility.



Dr. Bawumia also promised 100% rural electrification and telephone connectivity to create a digital Ghana. He urged voters to support him and the local parliamentary candidate, Mr. Thomas Kofi Alonsi.