Agrihouse Foundation acknowledges Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' role in women's empowerment

General News of Monday, 4 March 2024

The recognition of the contribution of former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings in women's empowerment and development was the highlight of the gathering of royals in Accra, which was the sixth edition of the event.



The initiative, according to GBC Ghana Online, was organized by the Agrihouse Foundation with a focus on the role of queenmothers in improving the plight of women in agriculture through their authority.



Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, who led the Agrihouse Foundation team, expressed the foundation's commitment to exploring all opportunities in the agriculture sector to empower and educate women to achieve better results.



The feedback from the gathering has been remarkable, and the foundation plans to expand its partnerships to support the growth of the agriculture sector and women's empowerment as a whole.



Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu, the president of the Queen Mother's Foundation of Ghana, commended Agrihouse for their work and urged her counterparts to encourage women in their jurisdictions to embrace agriculture.



Yaw Frimpong Addo, the Deputy Food and Agriculture Minister, acknowledged the significant contributions of women in agriculture and assured the government's commitment to providing the necessary resources to support their efforts.



Mrs Rawlings, the former first lady, was thrilled by the honour and recounted her efforts to boost agriculture and women's participation during her tenure.



Representatives of various Queen Mothers from communities such as Tuobodom, Yeji, Sadoboora, Kabache, Aberim Agona, Adasawase, and Yamfo shared their experiences on how agriculture is helping women to grow and become more independent in their respective communities.



The theme for this year's gathering of the royals was "Seeds of Change: Cultivating Gender Equality in Agriculture and Honouring Women's Advancement."