Agya Koo, Diana Asamoah, Sista Afia, Philipa Baafi, Great Ampong, others join NPP’s Health Walk in Kumasi

The event featured popular Ghanaian celebrities play videoThe event featured popular Ghanaian celebrities

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) held a health walk in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, ahead of the 2024 elections, drawing a large crowd.

The event featured popular Ghanaian celebrities, including actors Agya Koo and musicians like Diana Asamoah and Sista Afia, many of whom support the NPP.

The walk, which began at Kumasi Girls Senior School, aimed to rally support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Bantama MP Francis Asenso Boakye.

The event concluded with performances from various artists, showcasing the party's influence in the region.



