Agyapadie’ document is authentic, leaked by Akufo-Addo’s niece – Ohene Agyekum

Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum has declared the controversial ‘Agyapadie’ book authentic, despite claims from Okyenhene, Gabby Otchere Darko, and President Akufo-Addo that it is a fabrication.

At a news conference in Kumasi, Agyekum urged Ghanaians to scrutinize the book, asserting it outlines a harmful scheme by a small group from Kyebi, not the broader Akyem community.

He emphasized the book’s authenticity and its implementation in physical projects, unlike previous baseless allegations against President Akufo-Addo.

The book, leaked by a Kyebi insider, surfaced before the 2020 elections and highlights significant evidence of its claims.

