Agyapadie document is part of NDC’s lies against NPP, they have no message – Ernest Owusu-Bempah

Politics of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: 3news

Ernest Owusu-Bempah, Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of resorting to lies and using the "Agyapadie" document to discredit the NPP.



He criticized NDC's flagbearer, John Mahama, for his statements about the document, which Mahama claims, though said to be fabricated, reflects actual policies implemented by the Akufo-Addo government.



Owusu-Bempah labeled the NDC's tactics as a desperate attempt to gain political traction, asserting that the NDC lacks genuine campaign messages and policies ahead of the 2024 elections.



President Akufo-Addo and the Okyenhene have both dismissed the document as fictitious and misleading.