Agyinasare leads intense prayer session over US government’s visa restriction warning to Ghana

Source: classfmonline.com

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare led a fervent prayer session at Perez Chapel International in response to U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken's recent warning about visa restrictions targeting individuals undermining Ghana’s democracy ahead of the December 7 elections.



Blinken's announcement emphasized that those engaging in electoral manipulation or violence could face visa sanctions, underlining the U.S.'s commitment to Ghana’s democratic integrity.



During the prayer, Agyinasare highlighted the seriousness of the situation, urging his congregation to unite in spiritual defense of the nation.



He called for divine intervention against threats to democracy, invoking biblical passages and seeking protection for Ghana as it approaches this critical electoral period.