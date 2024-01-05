Ahafo Ano North: Fosu Frimpong picks #2 on the ballot ahead of NPP parliamentary primaries

Politics of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: Ayisah Foster, Contributor

Philanthropist Kwaku Fosu Frimpong has positioned himself well enough to receive Ahafo Ano North's baton for the 2024 elections on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He has picked number two on the ballot to contest the Ahafo Ano North parliamentary seat in the January 27, 2024 primaries.



The incumbent Member of Parliament since 2017, Hon. Suleman Adamu Sanid didn't seek re-election in the impending elections after serving two terms in parliament.



Mr. Fosu Frimpong submitted his forms to the Ahafo Ano North constituency Chairman of the party, Mr. Bismark Francis Osei, and was placed in the second position after a successful vetting last Wednesday,3rd January 2024 at the Ashanti Regional NPP office.



Mr. Fosu Frimpong would be vying for the seat against the aspiration of only contender Nana Eric Agyeman Prempeh, the Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).



A total of about 1,500 constituents have since October 2023 benefitted from employable skills training programmes put together by Mr. Kwaku Fosu Frimpong with the hope of equipping them with skills that will help them improve their livelihood and build Ahafo Ano North Constituency in unity towards the 2024 elections.



Mr. Kwaku Fosu Frimpong, a native of Tepa believes that true wealth of a community lies in the economic growth of its people through education.



In November this year, the Philanthropist embarked on rehabilitation of 451km of roads in Ahafo Ano North for the benefit of 47 communities in the Ahafo Ano North municipality.



Out of the 500 kilometres of the road network in the entire Municipality, only 49 kilometres are said to be tarred.



He said his philanthropic activities give him the leverage to serve the people hence his resolve to generously donate his time, money, experience, skills, or talent to promote the welfare of others and help create a better world.



Kwaku Fosu Frimpong has also facilitated the installation of a mask by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) at Numasua to serve the communication needs of the residents of surrounding communities.



The aspirant has announced that he would institute a private insurance policy under health, funeral, and education policies and tackle deplorable road networks as well as address infrastructural deficits in the constituency.



He has, therefore, appealed to delegates to vote massively for him at the primaries to ensure a majority win over the NDC Parliamentary candidate in the 2024 elections.