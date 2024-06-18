Ahafo-Nkaseim residents warn Newmont: Leave our community mining alone for peace

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Residents of Ahafo Nkaseim in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region are warning Newmont Ghana, Ahafo mine, to stay out of the Community Mining Scheme project in the area.



They urged Newmont's support for the project, which employs over 10,000 people, to maintain peace.



The community warns of strong resistance if Newmont disrupts the project, emphasizing its importance for local livelihoods.



Spokesperson Kwabena Asumadu calls for government intervention and accuses Newmont of opposing the project due to new processing machines.



The community seeks peaceful coexistence and support for the project to boost the local economy.