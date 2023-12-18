Ahiagbah takes on Mahama over promise to construct cocoa-processing factories

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has questioned John Dramani Mahama over his recent promises to cocoa farmers.



He said John Dramani Mahama, Vice President and President for eight years, was aware of the challenges cocoa farmers face and should not pretend he now has the right ideas to ease the burden of cocoa farmers.



Ahiagbah’s comments come after John Dramani Mahama’s promise of improving cocoa roads for cocoa-growing areas and a promise to construct cocoa-processing factories in cocoa-growing areas.



To him, John Mahama can’t exempt himself from the problems faced by cocoa farmers because he has been a major beneficiary of power but did not do anything to change the fortunes of the farmers.



“66 years, who is to blame? Who has had the lion’s share of this 66 years? How innocent is H.E Mahama in this debate you want to start? Is he new to the problem you are trying to foist on others? Is this a new concern that just dropped from the skies or it has always been there? If it has always been there, what did he do about it when he was the Vice President and President for 8 years?”



He added “Please don’t tell us that under H.E. John Mahama, contracts were awarded to construct Cocoa roads because such unfunded contracts were the last ditch effort to acquire votes in 2016.”



Finally, what is the agenda for Savannah and Bole Bamboi? The Akufo-Addo-Bawumia Administration has delivered the Savannah Region to the good people of Gonjaland and is working to bring it to its deserved glory. What does Savannah & Bole Bamboi deserve?



