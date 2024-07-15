Ahmed Suale’s murder :A Plus accepts invitation of Police

General News of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Popular singer and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus, has announced he will visit the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Accra at 2 PM to provide information on the 2019 killing of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale.



A Plus revealed his intention on social media, emphasizing his commitment to sharing "the truth."



His invitation by the police follows a viral video in which he claimed to have knowledge about Suale's murder and expressed willingness to cooperate if assured of protection.



Despite initial efforts, the police have made little progress in solving Suale's case after five years.