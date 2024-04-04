Ahmed Twumasi: Authorities investigate false reports of ‘killer’ policeman’s death at Kumasi Central Prison

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: Asaase Radio

The Ghana Prisons Service has initiated investigations following the emergence of social media reports claiming the death of Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, the policeman in custody, for allegedly killing his girlfriend at Adum in Kumasi.



Rumours were rife about the passing of the suspect at the Kumasi Central Prisons, causing distress and uncertainty among the family of the victim, Victoria Dapaah.



However, Superintendent Richard Bukari, speaking on behalf of the Kumasi Central Prisons, refuted these claims, stating that those responsible for spreading false information would face consequences.



“What I know for a fact is that Ahmed Twumasi is not dead. He is hale and hearty. There is absolutely nothing wrong with him and he is in our custody currently. We heard the news on social media, but the unfortunate thing is that it went out there without confirmation from the regional prison’s authority.



“It is very unfortunate because the news is false and this is causing a lot of panic in society which is not helping matters. May I add that the matter is under investigation, and we will punish the culprit as and when they are apprehended. This is a national nuisance, and we will not condone that,” he remarked.



Ahmed Twumasi has pleaded not guilty after he was arrested, charged and arraigned in connection with the incident.



He will reappear before the High Court on 15 April 2024 as the family of the late Victoria Dapaah seeks justice for their slain daughter.