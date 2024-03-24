Ahwoi's remarks spark controversy over Mahama's health and NDC succession

General News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Senior member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Minister of Interior (2013-2014), Kwesi Ahwoi, aged 77, has faced backlash from within the NDC, particularly the pro-Mahama faction, for his remarks suggesting a possible repetition of the late President John Evans Atta Mills’ fate with John Dramani Mahama if the NDC wins the presidential election in December 2024.



During a celebration at the Ahwois’ office on Church Street, Labone, to honor Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman’s renomination as John Mahama’s running mate, Kwesi Ahwoi’s comments sparked controversy, with some guests reportedly leaving prematurely.



In his toast to Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, 72, Kwesi Ahwoi expressed confidence in her potential to become Ghana's first woman Vice President. However, he went further, urging her to be prepared for the presidency, citing the unexpected transition from President Mills to John Mahama as a precedent.



Ahwoi's remarks, captured in a viral video, have led to speculation on social media regarding the health of former President John Mahama, who is vying for the presidency in December for the fourth time.



Former President John Atta Mills passed away in 2012, leading to Vice President John Mahama assuming office and successfully contesting the subsequent elections.



The influential Ahwoi brothers, known for their role in selecting Prof Mills as Vice President in 1996, have backed Naana Poku-Agyemang's candidacy, considering her age and perceived lack of ambition as factors making her a safe choice for the NDC’s running mate in 2024.