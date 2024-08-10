Airbus ‘scandal’: The fact that money was paid to Mahama’s brother was even a problem – Kpebu

General News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: 3news

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has expressed concerns over payments made to former President John Mahama's brother, Foster Mahama, in the Airbus deal.



Kpebu highlighted that the involvement of relatives of top officials in such deals raises red flags for anti-corruption advocates.



He noted that while the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) found no evidence of bribery against Mahama, this does not necessarily clear him of suspicion.



Kpebu emphasized that future investigations could revisit the issue if new incriminating evidence emerges, underlining ongoing concerns about the integrity of the process.