You are here: HomeNews2024 08 10Article 1968746

General News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

    

Source: 3news

Airbus ‘scandal’: The fact that money was paid to Mahama’s brother was even a problem – Kpebu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has expressed concerns over payments made to former President John Mahama's brother, Foster Mahama, in the Airbus deal.

Kpebu highlighted that the involvement of relatives of top officials in such deals raises red flags for anti-corruption advocates.

He noted that while the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) found no evidence of bribery against Mahama, this does not necessarily clear him of suspicion.

Kpebu emphasized that future investigations could revisit the issue if new incriminating evidence emerges, underlining ongoing concerns about the integrity of the process.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment