Akatsi North MP pays fees for 47 tertiary students

Politics of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Member of Parliament for Akatsi North, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, has allocated funds to cover the fees of 47 students from his constituency pursuing various tertiary programs across Ghana.



The amount of GH¢158,201.52, sourced from his portion of the District Assemblies Common Fund, will enable these students to clear their fees for the first quarter, Graphic Online reports.



These beneficiaries are enrolled in institutions such as Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Education, Winneba, University of Cape Coast, University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho Technical University, Central University College, and various other colleges and training institutions.



Mr. Nortsu-Kotoe, who also serves as the Ranking Member of Parliament's Education Committee, expressed his commitment to enhancing the human resource capacity of his constituency through education.



He highlighted that an additional 24 students are set to receive support for their fees in the second and third quarters of the year, further demonstrating his dedication to the educational development of the area.