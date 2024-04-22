Akim Oda NPP MP gives out 10 work, pay and own taxis in fulfilment of election promise

Regional News of Monday, 22 April 2024

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah has fulfilled his promise to provide drivers in Akim Oda with taxies under a work, pay, and own initiative he proposed during the 2020 election campaign.



Alexander Akwasi Acquah at a ceremony held at the GPRTU taxi rank, Akim Oda, on Monday, 22 April 2024, gave out ten taxis to the GPRTU chairman in the constituency in part fulfillment of his promise to provide 30 cars under the initiative following a direct appeal to him by drivers in the constituency.



As part of ensuring that his work in the constituency becomes easy for him while he focuses on his legislative work, he set up Committees in the Constituency to address various sectors in line with the needs of his constituents.



The Finance Committee was tasked to ensure that this promise is fulfilled and the same has been carried out.



Alexander Akwasi Acquah in an interview with the media pointed out that he is doing this to empower his constituents and help them to own their taxi.



He urged the drivers to work hard and pay on time adding that per the arrangement within two months, they would be able to gather funds and buy different sets for others who have shown keen interest.



According to him, the interesting thing about the agreement is that the

cars are sold to the drivers at the same amount they were purchased, unlike the typical market situation where others double or triple the prices making it difficult to pay back. More so, no collateral is needed under this arrangement.



He further urged the Finance Committee to be on the lookout to ensure those who currently have the vehicle pay on time to ensure that others who are on the waiting list also benefit from the scheme.