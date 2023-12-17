Akosombo Dam Spillage: Western Togoland activists are 'mocking' us over government neglect - Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has raised concerns over the neglect faced by his constituency in the aftermath of the Akosombo Dam spillage.



According to him, the neglect by the government has gotten worse such that leaders of the secessionist group, Western Togoland, have written to him mocking him and his constituency for being neglected by the government.



To him, he feels embarrassed by this after he helped the government fight against the group.



“Do we have different regions, are some Ghanaians more than others? Few days ago, I received a letter that I cannot respond to because I felt so embarrassed. Every group everybody knows I have been pursuing, I clearly told them that what they are doing is not the best, that successive group.



“The ring leaders are from my constituency, Juapong. I told them that we are not going to support what they were doing because we were all Ghanaians. Now they have written to me. I have been fighting them, but do I really think me and my people are also Ghanaians after what Akufu-Addo has done to us? They asked how I am feeling now after I described them as treasonable characters. To be honest with you, it is quite tough to answer them,” he said in an interview with GHOne TV.



Despite the challenges, Ablakwa reiterated his commitment to the Ghanaian project and the belief that all citizens have an equal stake in the country.



He added that oftentimes, the government makes it difficult especially as they are constantly neglected when it comes to development.



“But you see, I remain committed to the Ghana project and I believe we all have equal space. Where will Ghana be without people like Ephram Amu, the Volta river, Akosombo Dam and the like? We have an equal stake in this country and I will always be for the nation Ghana. I will not endorse any divisionist or segregationist agenda. But it becomes difficult when NPP leaders behave this way,” he added.



North Tongu was the hardest hit by the floods that resulted from the spillage of the Akosombo and the Kpong Dams.



In Mepe alone, more than 1,000 persons lost their homes and sources of livelihood to the flood.



Akosombo Dam Spillage: Western Togoland activists are “mocking” us over government neglect - Okudzeto Ablakwa#GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/aPuiDj1nQW — GHOne TV (@ghonetv) December 17, 2023

