Akpaloo slams Ghanaians for backing corrupt leaders

General News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) presidential candidate Percival Kofi Akpaloo has criticized Ghanaians for what he sees as their tendency to support corrupt leaders over those with integrity.



His remarks followed public praise for Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson's acquittal in a high-profile ambulance procurement scandal.



Akpaloo, disappointed by the positive public reaction, controversially compared Ghanaians to the Biblical Pharisees, suggesting they prefer "wrongdoers" over righteous individuals.



His comments have sparked debate, with some agreeing on the need for integrity in leadership, while others have criticized his harsh tone.