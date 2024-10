Politics of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: ZionFelix

Akua Donkor, founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, has named radio presenter Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi (Roman Fada) as her running mate for the 2024 elections.



Roman Fada, known for hosting Atinka FM’s Drive Time Show, replaces Adakabre Frimpong due to unavailability.



Donkor's priorities include Free SHS and tackling illegal mining.