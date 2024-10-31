Akua Donkor's death: Richard Jakpa cautions EC on potential ballot position shift

Politics of Thursday, 31 October 2024

After the sudden passing of GFP candidate Akua Donkor, NDC ballot printing supervisor Richard Jakpa warned of a potential ballot position shift if the GFP cannot name a new candidate within the EC’s deadline.



Jakpa claims this could disrupt other parties’ campaign plans, increasing their financial burden and voter confusion.



He also questioned additional ballots printed in certain opposition regions, calling for greater monitoring and transparency from the EC to maintain fairness and reduce tensions in the election process.