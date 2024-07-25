Akua Donkor slams Finance Minister over economic recovery claims

Politics of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: happyghana.com

Madam Akua Donkor, founder and flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), has criticized Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams for claiming an economic resurgence during his mid-year budget review.



Donkor disputed the Minister's optimism, pointing to high taxes, rising unemployment, increasing fuel prices, and the high cost of living as indicators that the economy is not recovering.



In an interview with Happy Kaseɛbɔ, she challenged the government to show tangible improvements, such as lowering taxes and addressing unemployment.



Donkor urged citizens to consider the GFP as a viable alternative, promising comprehensive plans to revitalize the economy.