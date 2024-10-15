You are here: HomeNews2024 10 15Article 1994138

Politics of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Akua Donkor threatens to sue Mahama over derogatory remarks on her Presidential qualifications

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Akua Donkor Akua Donkor

At an Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held in Accra on Tuesday, Akua Donkor, the presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), voiced her dissatisfaction with former President John Dramani Mahama over remarks she claims were derogatory.

She alleged that Mr. Mahama, who is the presidential candidate for the National Democratic

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment