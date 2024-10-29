Akua Donkor was reportedly diagnosed with respiratory challenges

General News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Akua Donkor, the founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) and a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics, has passed away following health complications.



Reports indicate she was diagnosed with respiratory issues at Nsawam Hospital before being transferred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, where she ultimately succumbed on the night of October 28, 2024. Her former running mate in the 2020



elections, Ernest Frimpong Manso (also known as Adakabre), confirmed these details during an interview on TV3's morning show, "TV3 New Day."



“Akua Donkor had been battling respiratory issues, which led to her transfer to Ridge Hospital,” Adakabre revealed on TV3. “The news of her passing has shocked many, especially since there was no public notice about her illness prior to her death.”



The news of Akua Donkor’s death quickly spread on social media, with Ghanaians pouring in condolences for her family and supporters. Yet, as people shared memories of the trailblazer’s impact on Ghanaian politics, many also questioned the mystery surrounding her age.



Sources have offered varying figures, with some stating she was 83, while others suggest she was 69 or 70. To add to the uncertainty, Nana Yaw Poku, the family head, claimed that Akua Donkor was 90 years old in a recent interview.



“Though her exact age may remain debated, what is undeniable is Akua Donkor’s legacy in Ghanaian politics,” Nana Yaw Poku stated. “Her passion and dedication to her party and country were evident until her last days, as she prepared for the 2024 elections.”



At the time of her passing, Akua Donkor was actively campaigning for the upcoming election, holding the third position on the ballot with just over a month left before the polls.