Politics of Thursday, 4 July 2024

    

Source: classfmonline.com

Akuffo-Addo used lies as basis for not assenting to anti-gay bill-Suhiyini

Alhassan Suhiyini, MP for Tamale North Constituency and a member of the NDC has accused President Akufo-Addo of intentionally withholding assent to the anti-gay bill after Parliament passed it.

Suhiyini alleged that the President misled the diplomatic corps by falsely claiming that the bill was under review in the Supreme Court, which he used as a basis for not signing it into law.

He further claimed that the President, through the Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, had significant input in drafting the bill, with 90% of the Attorney-General's proposals incorporated.

