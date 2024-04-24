Akufo-Addo/Bawumia govt worst in Ghana’s history - Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Politics of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has labeled the current Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration as the most incompetent in Ghana’s history.



Her comments arise amidst an ongoing economic crisis, compounded by frequent power outages adversely affecting both businesses and individuals.



In a social media update on April 23, 2024, the former Deputy Transport Minister highlighted the government’s mismanagement of the economy, widespread corruption, lack of job opportunities, and the country’s staggering debt exceeding 610 billion Ghanaian cedis.



Mogtari also pointed out the insufficient provision of essential services such as water, electricity, and affordable food.



She called on Ghanaians to carefully exercise their voting rights, urging them to reject the current administration in favor of more capable leadership.



