Akufo-Addo -Bawumia’s administration has brought “curse” on Ghanaians - NDC PC

Politics of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Emmanuel Boam, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Pru East, has criticized the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration, calling it a "curse" on Ghanaians.



In an interview on Accra 100.5 FM, Boam, also known as Lord Boam, claimed the current government has led to unprecedented droughts and accused it of misgovernance marked by nepotism and misuse of state resources.



He argued that while government officials live luxuriously, many Ghanaians struggle to meet basic needs.



Boam criticized the NPP's "Planting for Food and Jobs" initiative and questioned the sincerity of Dr. Bawumia’s digitalization efforts. He urged voters to support former President John Mahama for change.