Akufo-Addo Gov’t caught in Mahama’s 5G promise for 2020 manifesto

Politics of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The NDC appears contradictory in its stance on building a National Information Highway and establishing PPPs for 5G rollout.



Despite pledging these initiatives in its 2020 manifesto, the NDC now opposes the Akufo-Addo government’s decision to award the 5G spectrum to Next Gen Infraco.



Critics, including Dr. Kwame Asiedu Sarpong, express confusion and concern over investment losses.



The government defends the deal, highlighting its strategic benefits for affordable broadband services and economic growth.



The controversy underscores the complexities of infrastructure development and political dynamics in Ghana's telecom sector.