Akufo-Addo, Koku Anyidoho behind fracas at Asomdwe Park – Mustapha Gbandi

Politics of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Mustapha Gbandi, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has blamed Koku Anyidoho and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the chaos at Asomdwee Park on July 24, 2024, during the commemoration of John Evans Atta Mills' passing.



Gbandi accused Anyidoho of orchestrating the disruption with the President's support to discredit the NDC.



He claimed President Akufo-Addo had engaged Anyidoho to create disturbances at NDC events, painting the party in a negative light.



Gbandi emphasized that these actions were intended to harm the NDC's reputation as the party prepared for the upcoming elections.