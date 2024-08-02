Akufo-Addo, Ofori-Atta should sue over ‘Agyapadie’ document if it’s a fabrication – Jantuah

Politics of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: 3news

CPP member Kwame Jantuah has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take legal action if the Agyapadie document is indeed fabricated.



The document alleges a scheme by the NPP to annex state assets.



Akufo-Addo dismissed it as opposition propaganda but Jantuah argues the issue would have faded without the president's comments.



Addressing the Ghana Report Summit, Akufo-Addo highlighted the dangers of misinformation, stressing the need for regulatory measures, public awareness, and media literacy to combat false narratives, especially with the upcoming 2024 elections.



He called for truthful, transparent political campaigns to uphold democratic integrity.