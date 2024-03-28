Akufo-Addo acknowledges Dr. Oteng-Gyasi's resignation as GRA board chair

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi from his position as Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), leading to the dissolution of the entire board. This move comes after Dr. Oteng-Gyasi stepped down from his role.



In response to this development, President Akufo-Addo has appointed Ms. Julie Essiam as the new Commissioner-General of the GRA, succeeding Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah. Ms. Essiam previously served as the Commissioner responsible for the Support Services Division of the GRA.



Dr. Oteng-Gyasi assumed the role of Board Chair of the GRA in August 2021, succeeding Professor Stephen Adei, who served from 2019 to 2021.



The dissolved board included members such as Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Adelaide Ahwireng, Prof. Peter Ohene Kyei, Kwabena Boateng, Dela Obeng-Sakyi, Maxwell Opoku-Afari, and Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei.



Dr. Oteng-Gyasi, a former President of the Association of Ghana Industries and Managing Director and Chairman of Tropical Cable and Conductor Ltd, took over the role of Board Chair following Professor Stephen Adei's tenure.



