Akufo-Addo affirms commitment to improve power sector

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government's dedication to enhancing the electricity supply in Ghana through continued investment in the power sector.



During the inauguration of a 15-megawatt solar power plant in Kaleo, Upper West Region, President Akufo-Addo outlined plans to implement green energy policies aimed at reducing reliance on thermal energy sources.



He emphasized, "The government is enacting various policies and initiatives to encourage green investments, promote energy efficiency, and prioritize the development of solar, wind, and hydroelectric power projects as pivotal strategies for advancing the energy sector's growth in the nation."



