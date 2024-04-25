Akufo-Addo affirms decision not to hand over Presidency to Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has restated his unwavering stance against handing over the presidency to his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama.



In a meeting with the chiefs and people of Wa, President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude for their continuous support throughout his presidency, Citi News reports.



He informed the paramount chief of the Waala traditional area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, that he would be returning to the area with the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as his successor.



President Akufo-Addo emphasized his commitment, stating clearly that he would not cede power to John Dramani Mahama, whom he defeated and removed from office in 2016.



He articulated his intentions during the meeting, saying, “Before the election is held, I am going to come here and pay my proper goodbye to you and thank you for the cooperation that I received from you when I was president. God willing, when I come, I will come with the man who is going to be my successor. Wa Naa, you know that the man I removed from the seat, I cannot have him as my successor and as a traditional ruler, you understand what I am saying.”



Despite his firm stance, President Akufo-Addo assured the chiefs and people of Wa of his commitment to ensuring peace before, during, and after the December polls.



He highlighted Ghana's reputation as a pacesetter for democratic government in Africa and called for unity and cooperation to maintain peace and stability throughout the electioneering period and beyond.



The President's visit to Wa included a durbar to pay homage to the chiefs and a commissioning ceremony for a 15 MW solar power plant at Kaleo, as part of his one-day working visit to the Upper West region