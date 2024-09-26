Akufo-Addo and Alan have disappointed Ghanaians – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Politics of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Reverend Christian Andrews, founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), has blamed President Nana Akufo-Addo and former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen for the rising cost of sugar.



He claims the Komenda Sugar Factory failed after it was handed over to a strategic investor under Kyerematen’s watch, leading to its collapse.



Reverend Andrews criticized the decision, stating that the factory is now non-functional and only serves as “furniture.”



His comments follow concerns raised by Trade Minister K.T. Hammond, who clarified that Ghana receives over $1 million annually in rent from the factory’s lease to West Africa Agro Limited.