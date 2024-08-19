Akufo-Addo and I have solved Ghana’s foreign exchange problem – Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced that his administration has effectively tackled Ghana's foreign exchange issues by leveraging the country's gold reserves.



Speaking at the NPP's 2024 manifesto launch, Bawumia credited the success to two key policies: the Domestic Gold Purchase Program (DGPP) and the Gold for Oil (G4O) initiative.



He explained that using gold to exchange for essential imports like petroleum has stabilized the economy and reduced pressure on the cedi.



Bawumia pledged to institutionalize this "Gold-for-Forex" strategy, emphasizing its potential to meet all major foreign exchange demands and stabilize Ghana's currency.