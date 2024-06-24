Akufo-Addo and appointees from Eastern Region denting image of region – Eastern Affairs

Politics of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr. Tawiah Boateng, head of the Eastern Affairs Forum, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his appointees from the Eastern Region of damaging the region's reputation.



Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM's mid-day news, Boateng cited alleged corruption and nepotism involving Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture; Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, Executive Director of the Scholarships Secretariat; and Boakye Agyarko, former Minister for Energy.



He claimed these issues have led to the region's high food inflation and poor road conditions, tarnishing its image.



The Forum plans to demonstrate against the region's underdevelopment after the Electoral Commission's registration mop-up exercise.