Akufo-Addo announces Regional Minister swap between Upper East and Upper West

Politics of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made significant changes to the leadership of the country's regional ministers through a reshuffle, according to a report by Daily Guide.



Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, who is currently serving as the Upper West Regional Minister, is expected to transition to the neighboring Upper East Region to assume the role of the new Regional Minister.



Simultaneously, Stephen Yakubu, who is the current Upper East Regional Minister, has been assigned to move to the Upper West Region to take over the responsibilities of the new Regional Minister.



This strategic realignment of ministerial positions aims to optimize leadership dynamics and enhance operational efficiency within the regional setup.



The reasons for the reshuffle have not been officially provided, but there has been speculation regarding Stephen Yakubu's expected capabilities and effectiveness in his new role in the Upper West Region.



Concerns have reportedly been raised about Yakubu's impartiality amidst the ongoing conflict between the Kusasis and Mamprusis in Bawku, where his allegiances may potentially influence his ability to act as an impartial arbiter.



Despite these speculations, it is anticipated that the incoming ministers and their respective regions will bring positive outcomes through the regional dynamics and potential synergies.



As the reshuffle unfolds later this month, it is expected to bring fresh perspectives and renewed energy to regional administration, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the nation as a whole.