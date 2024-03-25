Akufo-Addo announces plan to provide smart tablets to 1.3 million SHS students

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed an ambitious initiative to distribute Smart Tablets to 1.3 million Senior High School (SHS) students nationwide, marking a significant milestone in the Ghana Smart Schools Project.



The announcement was made during the project's launch in Accra on Monday, underscoring the government's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance education under the free SHS policy.



President Akufo-Addo outlined plans for the construction of approximately 100 smart SHSs across the country within the next two years, aimed at transforming the learning environment and opportunities for students nationwide.



“To distribute 1.3 million educational tablets to students in SHSs. That is one student, and one tablet under the Ghana Smart Schools Project. The tablets are fitted with digital content to aid research, teaching and learning.



“The next phase of FSHS policy enhancement will be propelled by digitalisation. This will allow a seamless online and offline teaching and learning experience,” he said.