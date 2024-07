General News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, as the new Chairman of the Board for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



The appointment was announced in a letter signed by the President’s Secretary, Ambassador Nana Asante Bediatuo.



Afenyo-Markin succeeds Herbert Krapa, who has



Afenyo-Markin succeeds Herbert Krapa, who has taken on the role of Minister of State at the Energy Ministry. Krapa had replaced Keli Gadzekpo, who resigned from the position on March 26.