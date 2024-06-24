You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953926

Akufo-Addo appoints Asante Bediatuo as Ambassador-at-Large

President Akufo-Addo has recently appointed Nana Bediatuo Asante as Ambassador-at-Large, alongside several other diplomats tasked with representing Ghana globally.

Emphasizing their roles in promoting Ghana's stability and progress, the President highlighted their responsibility to strengthen bilateral relations, attract investments, and advocate for national interests.

This move underscores Ghana's commitment to navigating global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and international conflicts effectively through enhanced diplomacy and cooperation.

The appointments coincide with a crucial phase in global recovery, signaling Ghana's proactive engagement in shaping international relations and advancing its development agenda on the global stage.

