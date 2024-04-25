Akufo-Addo appoints Felicia Edem Attipoe as Tema West MCE

Politics of Thursday, 25 April 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has removed Anna Naa Adukwei Addo from her position as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Tema West Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra region.



Concurrently, he has nominated Felicia Edem Attipoe to succeed her in this role. Felicia Edem Attipoe is renowned for being Ghana’s first female aircraft marshaller and for her production of the popular Ghanaian comedy show, “Key Soap Concert Party”, in the mid-1990s and early 2000s.



The announcement of Felicia Attipoe's appointment was made through a letter dated Wednesday, April 24, 2024, signed by the Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah.



This decision was made in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the Constitution and Section 20 (1) of the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936).



Pending the completion of formalities to confirm her as the Municipal Chief Executive, Felicia Edem Attipoe is expected to assume leadership of the Tema West Municipal Assembly.



Her appointment is particularly noteworthy as she will be the first female aircraft marshaller to hold the position of Municipal Chief Executive in Ghana, marking a significant milestone in her career and in the country's local governance.