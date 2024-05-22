Akufo-Addo appoints Joe Ghartey as new GRA Board Chair

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Joe Ghartey as the new Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



The Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan replaces Dr. Tony Oteng Gyasi as the Chairman of the GRA board.



According to Citi News, Ghartey is tasked with reforming the GRA and streamlining its activities



The Dr Anthony Oteng-Gyasi-led board of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), which has spearheaded the country’s revenue mobilisation efforts was dissolved by President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, 28 March 2024.



As a consequence, the Commissioner General of the GRA who is a member of the board, Rev Dr Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah (62), was also removed and replaced by Miss Julie Essiam, who until her new appointment, was the Commissioner responsible for the Support Services Division of the GRA.