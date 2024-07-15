Akufo-Addo asks SDA to reconsider stance on voting in Election 2024

Politics of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: GNA

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Ghana to reconsider its stance on abstaining from the 2024 General Election due to religious reasons.



He emphasized the sacred right to vote and encouraged the Church to find practical solutions for members to exercise their franchise.



The SDA Church has petitioned Parliament to amend the election date, as it falls on a Saturday, their Sabbath. Nearly one million Adventist voters could be disenfranchised if the date remains unchanged.



Akufo-Addo, honored at Valley View University, stressed the importance of balancing religious and civic responsibilities for inclusive governance.