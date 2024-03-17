Akufo-Addo at forefront of power crisis resolution - Gyamfi-Poku

General News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

An Energy Expert and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Gyamfi-Poku, has provided reassurance that the ongoing power cuts affecting Ghana will be resolved before April.



He attributed the disruptions to maintenance work conducted by the Electricity Company of Ghana and the West Africa Gas Pipe Line Company (WAPCo), which temporarily reduced gas flow to the country.



Gyamfi-Poku expressed confidence in the power sector managers' ability to address the issue effectively.



He highlighted the active involvement of President Akufo-Addo and his team in resolving the crisis, emphasizing their commitment to restoring normalcy within two weeks.



Gyamfi-Poku dismissed concerns of a return to 'dumsor,' asserting that the current challenges were being diligently addressed and would not persist into April.



During an address on TV3 Gyamfi-Poku stated, “We apologize for the inconvenience, but as last night the president and his team were at Peduase crossing the Ts to ensure we are back to normal.”



“The challenge I have is to say there is dumsor. The scenario we have now is being fixed and it will be fixed within two weeks, we are on top of the issue, and we are going to fix the problem.”



“We will not enter the month of April with this problem, we know what the problems are, it is not a situation that is helpless.”



His statements echoed earlier assurances from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), which promised a swift normalization of power supply.



ECG's Managing Director, Samuel Mahama, attributed the outages to maintenance work and acknowledged the need for improved communication with the public regarding such activities.



