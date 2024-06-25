Akufo-Addo attempting to control governance when he’s out of power – Sam Pee Yalley

Politics of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Former Ghanaian Ambassador to India High Commission, Mr. Sam Pee Yalley, has accused the sitting president of attempting to maintain control over government affairs even after leaving office, should his Vice President and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) assume governance.



Yalley alleged that recent appointments, such as the President’s Executive Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo, as Ambassador at Large, are strategically designed to create favourable conditions for himself and his associates post-administration.



He contends that these appointments are a calculated effort to keep his immediate family members and close allies relevant in the government.