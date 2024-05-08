Akufo-Addo backs Blue Skies growth; calls for Bawumia Presidency

Politics of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Blue Skies Ghana, a fruit processing company, that the government will remove obstacles hindering its operations in the country to pave the way for its expansion.



During his visit to the company at Nsawam in the Eastern Region, he emphasized the need to support the national global brand to create more job opportunities for the youth, Graphic Online reports.



The President commended the staff for their hard work, which he said had earned the company global honor and appeal. He expressed encouragement, stating that with a hardworking staff and excellent management, the country has a bright future.



Addressing the ongoing voter registration exercise, President Akufo-Addo urged all qualified citizens to take the opportunity to get their names on the voter roll.



He emphasized that getting registered was the only way they would have the power to cast their vote to elect a president and Members of Parliament of their choice.



President Akufo-Addo also appealed to supporters to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, emphasizing his capabilities and their shared work over the years. He cautioned against voting for the opposition candidate, John Mahama, stating that it would jeopardize the progress made by the NPP government.



"The one I beat in the last two elections who does not see any good thing in anything I have done", he stated



The General Manager of Blue Skies Ghana, Janet Luttorodt, expressed appreciation to the President for the swift response to their invitation. She also thanked the Minister of Food and Agriculture for exposing the company to available funds they could source for the expansion of their farming activities.