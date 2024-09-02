Akufo-Addo backs Small Islands’ fight for Climate Justice

General News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: GNA

Ghana has called on developed nations and major polluters to support climate-vulnerable Pacific Island countries, which face severe threats from climate change despite contributing little to global pollution.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, through Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, highlighted the dire situation at the 53rd Pacific Islands Leaders Forum in Tonga.



He emphasized the need for urgent international action, including climate financing, debt relief, and the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement.



Ghana, as Chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, is advocating for global cooperation to build resilience in these vulnerable regions.