Akufo-Addo behind Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's resignation – Dr. Amoako Baah alleges

Friday, 23 February 2024

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a political analyst, has claimed that President Akufo-Addo influenced the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu from his position as the leader of the Majority Caucus in Parliament.



During an interview with Accra-based Radio Gold, Dr. Amoako Baah argued that as the president holds the authority to remove Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, his resignation suggests Akufo-Addo's involvement.



"If he has been forced to resign, then the president forced him to resign from the position of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs because that is the only position he can be forced to resign from. You cannot force him to resign as Majority Leader," he said.



"So if anybody forced him to resign, it must be the president. Nobody else has that power except the president and so he cannot deny that he forced him to resign."



He added, "I am not blaming the president, he is the one who did it because he is the one with that power. If you have the power and you exercise it, it is not blame and the person has no choice because he has appointment powers and removal powers and he has exercised one."



The resignation followed a significant meeting between Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and some NPP leadership figures at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.