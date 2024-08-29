You are here: HomeNews2024 08 29Article 1974752

General News of Thursday, 29 August 2024

    

Source: 3news

Akufo-Addo calls for ECOWAS Standby Force to combat regional terrorism

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Akufo-Addo also stressed the need to address emerging threats Akufo-Addo also stressed the need to address emerging threats

President Akufo-Addo has proposed creating an ECOWAS Standby Force to tackle regional threats such as terrorism, piracy, and coups.

Speaking at the IDEC 2024, he emphasized that these challenges cannot be addressed by individual countries alone. He highlighted the importance of regional collaboration, intelligence sharing, and initiatives like the Accra Initiative.

Akufo-Addo also stressed the need to address emerging threats like cybersecurity and climate-induced risks.

The IDEC 2024 conference, concluding on August 29, aims to enhance regional security and development through partnerships and improved military capabilities.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment